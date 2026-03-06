2 Dead, 10 Injured As Lorry Collides With Bus In Telangana's Mahabubnagar

A accident occurred in Kommireddypally village, Moosapet limits, Mahabubnagar district, when a lorry collided with a TGSRTC bus, resulting in the deaths of the lorry driver and co-driver. The TGSRTC bus driver sustained critical injuries, and around 10 passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to a police official, "A lorry and TGSRTC bus collided in Moosapet limits, Kommireddypally village, resulting in the deaths of the lorry driver and co-driver on the spot. The TGSRTC bus driver is in a serious condition, and around 10 passengers sustained injuries, shifting them to the hospital for further treatment. The police have shifted the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter." The police have initiated a probe into the accident, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.

Separate Accident in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

In a separate incident on Tuesday, at least 10 passengers sustained minor injuries after an APSRTC bus travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad collided with a truck near Dandumailaram in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred within the Choutuppal police station limits. The bus, carrying around 36 passengers, was en route to Hyderabad when the collision took place. Following the incident, the injured passengers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to a police official, "We received information about the matter in the morning hours. Around 10 passengers sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital for further treatment. The APRTC bus, which was coming from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, collided with a truck near Dandumailaram." (ANI)

