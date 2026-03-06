IIMA Launches 4Th Leadership Programme For Visually-Challenged People

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) welcomed 28 participants for the fourth edition of its 'Leadership and Strategic Thinking' programme for visually-challenged people. The three-day immersive programme, scheduled from March 6 to 8, was inaugurated today by Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA; Rajesh Chandwani, Faculty Chair for the programme; Bhushan Punani, General Secretary, Blind People's Association (BPA) Ahmedabad, and Kinnari Desai, Deputy Director at BPA, according to a release.

Empowering Future Leaders

This specially curated programme, conducted in collaboration with BPA Ahmedabad, strives to empower participants with a range of skills and knowledge to enable them to take on various leadership, strategic thinking, and management roles. The programme has brought together working professionals from across the country and various fields, including education, government services, Information Technology (IT) services, and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

Programme Curriculum

According to the release, over the three days, participants will partake in specially-curated sessions hosted by IIMA faculty to build leadership strategy and understand the dynamics and functions of management, self and professional. The three-day immersive programme includes sessions on Strategic Leadership, AI for Managerial Decision-making, Macroeconomic Concepts and Indian Economy, Technology for the Visually Challenged, and so on to provide participants with a holistic outlook of leadership and management.

A Vision for Inclusive Leadership

Addressing the programme participants, Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, said, "Within four years, this leadership programme has truly grown. Today, I can confidently say that we have a truly national population representing several parts of India, all in one room. IIMA takes immense pride in initiating and conducting this inclusive programme year on year to make a difference in the lives of people. The ability to lead is inherent amongst all of us, and this programme serves as an opportunity for everyone to surmount their inner barriers and learn how to strengthen their leadership capacity, strategic vision, and organisational skills for real-world scenarios."

He also added how IIMA faculty members who host the sessions also receive the opportunity to learn something from the participants, saying, "Our professors gain new perspectives thanks to the participants, which is extremely important while making decisions at various levels."

Impact and Inclusivity

Bhushan Punani, General Secretary, BPA, highlighted how previous editions of the programme deeply impacted participants, sharing examples of several visually-challenged professionals who went on to obtain senior leadership positions in reputed organisations after attending the immersion course. "For the differently-abled, there are five pillars of strength and growth: technology, assistive devices, access to higher education, laws protecting and uplifting the differently-abled, and inclusivity. As India continues making strides across all these pillars, I would like to recognise the programme at IIMA for serving as a benchmark of inclusivity. This programme is a bridge between visually-impaired individuals and leadership - something we are yet to see more of. As participants, everyone can unlock their leadership potential during these three days," he said.

Cultivating Confidence and Potential

Rajesh Chandwani, Faculty Chair for the programme, shared his observations of the programme, saying, "Over the years, this programme has received great recognition from participants, who thoroughly enjoy the sessions and learnings. Simultaneously, the lessons imparted help them cultivate a strong foundation of self-belief, giving them the confidence to chase new horizons, apply for senior leadership opportunities, and realise the potential within them that awaits to be unlocked." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)