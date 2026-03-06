India Approved Emergency Docking For Iranian Ship In Kochi Just Days Before IRIS Dena Attack

India has permitted the urgent docking of the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan in Kochi after the ship reported technical problems while operating in regional waters. Government sources confirmed on Friday that the ship and its crew were granted emergency assistance following a request from the Iranian side.

The development comes at a sensitive time in the region, just days after another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was sunk in an attack off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Emergency Request From Iran

According to government sources, India was approached by Iran with an urgent request to allow the vessel to dock after it developed technical issues.

“The ship, IRIS Lavan, developed urgent technical issues and was granted emergency docking approval on March 1, following a request from the Iranian side,” the sources said.

The request for assistance was received on February 28, with Iran indicating that the situation required immediate docking support.

“This request was received on February 28, indicating that docking at Kochi was urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues,” the sources added.

Docking Approval and Arrival in Kochi

After assessing the situation, Indian authorities granted permission for the vessel to dock.

“The approval was accorded for the docking of the ship on March 1. IRIS Lavan docked at Kochi on March 4,” the sources said.

The vessel is currently stationed in Kochi, where Indian authorities have also arranged accommodation for its sailors.

“Its 183 crew members are currently accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi,” the sources added.

The port city of Kochi, which hosts key Indian naval infrastructure, often supports visiting ships participating in exercises and maritime engagements.

Request Came Days Before IRIS Dena Tragedy

Sources also revealed that the request for docking came just days before the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena.

India was approached by the Iranian side days before Iranian warship IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine using a torpedo off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The warship had been returning home after participating in the multinational naval exercise MILAN 2026, hosted by India.

At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack.

Part of International Fleet Review

Officials indicated that both ships had been present in the region for major naval events.

“Days before the IRIS Dena incident south of Sri Lanka, India was approached by Iran to take in IRIS Lavan, which was also in the region for the International Fleet Review,” the sources said.

The International Fleet Review and the MILAN naval exercise had brought together navies from multiple countries, making the Indian Ocean region a hub of maritime activity in recent weeks.