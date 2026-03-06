T20 WC 2026 Final: Dale Steyn Warns 'Choker' Tag Awaits New Zealand Ahead Of Title Clash Vs India

Former South Africa pace bowling legend, Dale Steyn, has placed his bold prediction ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 Final between Team India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

India and New Zealand will battle for the coveted trophy in front of over 130,000 spectators in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue are aiming for their second consecutive T20 World Cup triumph and the third overall, while the Black Caps are eyeing their first-ever World Cup title across ODIs and T20Is.

India and New Zealand are facing off for the first time in the T20 World Cup final, and the clash promises high drama given their contrasting strengths and recent tournament performances in the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

Impossible for NZ to Defeat India

As the cricketing world gears up for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup final, Dale Steyn predicted that New Zealand have very little chance of defeating Team India in Ahmedabad, while pointing out that the Kiwis have reached more ICC finals than the Proteas and yet failed to cross the final hurdle.

Former South Africa pacer added that the much-discussed 'choker' tag would rightfully apply to the Black Caps if they fall short again in the final.

“Look, let's be honest here. New Zealand. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven't won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” Steyn said on AB de Villiers' YouTube channel.

“Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it's yours. I love New Zealand, but they won't beat India. It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it's possible. I really want them to win, but do I think they'll beat India? No,” he added.

New Zealand have reached seven finals of the ICC white–ball tournaments, but only won the 2000 Champions Trophy. The Kiwis reached the finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy but lost to Australia and Team India, respectively. They have often fallen short in big finals, reinforcing Steyn's 'choker' warning.

AB de Villiers Hates New Zealand

AB de Villiers agreed with Dale Steyn's opinion, saying that he 'hates' New Zealand for their semifinal win over South Africa in 2015, wherein both former cricketers were part of the Proteas squad. De Villiers added that, despite respecting New Zealand as a team, he believes they are unlikely to beat India in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

“I hate New Zealand for that. In 2015, they were never going to beat Australia in that final. And I mean, guys will hate me for saying this, but there was only one team that was going to beat Australia in Australia, and that was South Africa, alright. And now we find New Zealand in the final again, and they will play India in India,” de Villiers said.

“Lots of respect for New Zealand as a sporting reason. Both you and I are going to be killed, Dale, if they go on to win the T20 World Cup,” he added.

India Vs New Zealand Head to Head at the T20 World Cups:2007 - NZ won. 2016 - NZ won. 2021 - NZ won. twitter/Vc6KICEodD

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 6, 2026

On Sunday, history is on the line as Team India is aiming to become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup triumph and win a record third title. Moreover, since no team has won the T20 World Cup on home soil, the Men in Blue will look to seize the opportunity to script history in front of a home crowd.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to claim their first-ever ICC World Cup title across formats, hoping to overcome their history of falling short in finals.

