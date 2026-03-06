Noida International Airport Gets DGCA License, To Boost UP's Growth: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented expansion and transformation as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the aerodrome licence for the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Project Details and Partnership

"DGCA has granted the Aerodrome License to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented expansion and transformation. The upcoming world-class airport in Jewar will strengthen connectivity for NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh, boost investment, tourism and employment, and further accelerate the journey of a New Uttar Pradesh contributing to a New India," CM said.

The airport is being developed by YIAPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The concession period commenced on October 1, 2021, for a period of 40 years, an official release from Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

The airport is licensed for all-weather operations under the public use category. It has a 3,900 m x 45 m runway with a 10/28 orientation, equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS ) and Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL ) system, enabling round-the-clock operations. The airport has parking stands for 24 Code C and 2 Code D / F aircraft and is equipped with ARFF Category 9 facilities capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER.

Phased Development and Future Capacity

Noida International Airport is being developed in four phases, including a multi-modal cargo hub. In the first phase, consisting of one runway and one terminal, the airport will have an annual capacity to handle approximately 12 million passengers. Upon completion of all phases, the airport will be able to handle 70 million passengers per year, making it a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh, a release stated.

India's Expanding Aviation Sector

The development of Noida International Airport is part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation's broader vision of building a robust aviation ecosystem. Over the past decade, India's civil aviation sector has expanded significantly, with the number of operational airports increasing from 74 in 2014 to 164 today, with India becoming the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. As per a release, India, supported by initiatives like the UDAN scheme, is rapidly expanding its aviation network through a balanced approach of developing new greenfield airports and upgrading existing brownfield airports and regional airstrips. Looking ahead, the country's long-term roadmap aims to develop over 400 airports by 2047, further strengthening connectivity, economic growth, and national integration.

Civil Aviation Minister Applauds Development

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Government, stating that the development of Noida International Airport is a significant step towards strengthening aviation connectivity for the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh. He stated that this world-class airport will boost regional economic growth, tourism and investment, while also providing a seamless travel experience to passengers by combining Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality and helping to decongest existing airports in the region, a release added. (ANI)

