Days Before IRIS Dena Was Sunk By US, India Let Iran's IRIS Lavan Dock In Kochi: Report

The Iranian warship IRIS Lavan, which participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, has docked at Kochi after experiencing technical problems, ANI reported citing Government of India sources.

Officials told ANI that Iran had contacted India days before the IRIS Dena incident south of Sri Lanka. The vessel was in the region as part of Iran's naval participation in the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026, held from February 15 to February 25.

"This request was received on 28 February 2026, indicating that a docking at Kochi was urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues," the sources said.

The joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran were also initiated on February 28.

Sources added that India approved docking on March 1, after the conflict in the region had already begun.

"Approval was accorded for the docking on 1 March. IRIS LAVAN has since docked at Kochi on 4 March," the sources said.

According to the sources, the ship's crew members are currently staying at naval facilities in Kochi.

"In this context, its crew of 183 are currently accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi," the sources told ANI.

Sources further told ANI that other ships were also present in the region at that time.

The Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was returning home after taking part in the Milan naval exercise hosted by India when it was struck, resulting in the deaths of at least 87 Iranian sailors. The attack marked a significant escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside the Persian Gulf.

The confrontation began when the US carried out military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader.

In retaliation, Iran launched a series of attacks primarily targeting Israel and American military bases across several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, said that the frigate IRIS Dena was carrying about 130 crew members, close to the typical complement for a ship of its class. He condemned its sinking by a United States submarine as an“atrocity at sea” and warned that Washington would“bitterly regret” the attack, AP reported.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said late Thursday that authorities decided to take control of the IRIS Bushehr after discussions with Iranian officials and the ship's captain, after one of its engines failed.

“We have to understand that this is not an ordinary situation. It's a request by a ship belonging to one party to enter into our port. We have to consider that according to the international treaties and conventions,” he told journalists Thursday night.

Separately on Friday, he wrote on X:“No civilian should die in wars. Our approach is that every single life is as precious as our own.”

