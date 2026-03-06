Pakistan Detains Over 250 Undocumented Afghans In Karachi

Pakistani police have detained more than 250 undocumented Afghan nationals during an operation in the southern city of Karachi, Pakistani media reported.

According to the reports, the arrests were carried out in several parts of the city, including Karachi's East District, South District and the central city area during security sweeps targeting undocumented foreigners.

Authorities said more than 180 Afghans were detained from the city area, over 50 from the East District and at least 25 from the South District during the operation.

Pakistani officials said the detained Afghan nationals would be transferred to special holding camps for Afghan migrants after the completion of legal procedures.

The arrests come amid heightened tensions along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, where clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters have been reported in recent months.

Pakistani officials have said dozens of Taliban fighters were killed during recent cross-border clashes, while authorities in Kabul have accused Pakistan of launching airstrikes and shelling in border provinces, further straining relations between the two neighbors.

The latest detentions are part of a broader crackdown by Pakistan on undocumented migrants, a campaign that has intensified since late 2023 and has already led to the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals back to Afghanistan.