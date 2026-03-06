PAHO Announces Technology Transfer Agreement In Argentina To Strengthen Regional Production Of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced a technology transfer agreement for the cell-based production of seasonal influenza vaccines, coordinated with CSL Seqirus, using technology developed at its facility in the United States, and Sinergium, based in Argentina.

This initiative will modernise and strengthen local and regional vaccine production capacity by incorporating a more advanced platform than those traditionally used. The announcement was made during a visit to Argentina by PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa.

“Regional vaccine production is an essential component of health security in the Americas. This agreement represents a concrete step to strengthen the region's technological capacity, reduce external dependencies, and improve our preparedness for future epidemics and pandemics,” Barbosa said.

Unlike traditional egg-based methods, cell-based technology offers greater flexibility, scalability, and consistency in production processes, helping optimize manufacturing timelines, increase efficiency, and facilitate the development of seasonal influenza vaccines, including those with pandemic potential.

The agreement builds on the experience of PAHO's Regional Revolving Funds in planning and consolidating vaccine demand across the region, as well as coordinating with countries, which helps ensure greater predictability and sustainability in access to these health technologies.

Thanks to PAHO's strategy to strengthen regional vaccine manufacturing, Argentina now supplies about half of the seasonal influenza vaccines purchased for countries in the Americas through PAHO's Revolving Fund, compared with only 8% previously. In addition, through pooled procurement and larger purchase volumes, the price of the vaccine produced in the country has decreased by approximately 15 percent. The agreement positions Argentina as a strategic supplier in the Americas and contributes to strengthening regional competitiveness in vaccine production.

“Argentina has a strong biotechnology base and highly qualified human resources,” said Santiago Cornejo, executive manager of PAHO's Regional Revolving Funds.“As a result of this new technology transfer, the country is expected not only to strengthen its production capacity, but also to expand the regional supply of vaccines and consolidate its role as a strategic player in the global market,” he added.

The new platform is expected to become operational around 2028, with an estimated production capacity of up to 400 million doses annually, once it reaches full operation.

The proposed strategy and efforts to expand regional production of other vaccines, such as PCV20 and hepatitis A, together with seasonal influenza vaccines, could generate exports for the country of up to $250 million annually through the Revolving Funds. With four-year multi-year commitments, exports could reach $1 billion in advanced biological products.

This initiative is part of PAHO's technical cooperation agenda to strengthen health resilience in the region. In Argentina, it builds on recent progress, including the introduction of the PCV20 vaccine through the Revolving Fund, support for a local mRNA vaccine development project, and the signing of agreements with the country's 24 jurisdictions to facilitate their participation in PAHO's Strategic Fund. These actions support a national agenda aimed at expanding production, availability, and equitable access to critical health tools.

The post PAHO announces technology transfer agreement in Argentina to strengthen regional production of seasonal influenza vaccines appeared first on Caribbean News Global.