403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hyatt Appoints Rooster For London Hotel Portfolio
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Independent PR agency Rooster has been appointed to support strategy, creativity and execution across a portfolio of Hyatt hotels in London.
Rooster has been tasked with aligning Hyatt's business priorities with brand storytelling for five hotels in the capital, as the hospitality giant continues to expand its presence in the UK.
Rooster will be looking after four hotels across different Hyatt brand portfolios: Classics (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, pictured, and Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars); Luxury (Great Scotland Yard Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) and Lifestyle (Andaz London Liverpool Street). The new Hyatt Regency London Olympia will come under Rooster's remit once it opens later this year.
Across the five Hyatt hotels covered by the brief, there are 15 restaurants and bars, a mixture of standalone destinations, signature hotel restaurants and concept-driven bars. Rooster has been tasked with strengthening awareness of the food and beverage outlets through storytelling, partnerships and activations, as well as highlighting the hotels' meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions offer.
There was no incumbent agency for this particular brief, although Manchester-based Brazen also works with five different Hyatt properties across the UK.
Hyatt joins other travel brands and tourism organisations on Rooster's roster, from Caribbean islands and luxury golf resorts, to global tour operators.
Rooster MD James Brooke said:“An exciting and ambitious remit, this is a milestone opportunity to create meaningful, measurable brand impact for Hyatt hotels in London while preserving the distinct personality of each property. Our winning PR approach will focus on earned media, partnerships and delivering storytelling that drives perception, demand and brand equity.”
Rooster has been tasked with aligning Hyatt's business priorities with brand storytelling for five hotels in the capital, as the hospitality giant continues to expand its presence in the UK.
Rooster will be looking after four hotels across different Hyatt brand portfolios: Classics (Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, pictured, and Hyatt Regency London Blackfriars); Luxury (Great Scotland Yard Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt) and Lifestyle (Andaz London Liverpool Street). The new Hyatt Regency London Olympia will come under Rooster's remit once it opens later this year.
Across the five Hyatt hotels covered by the brief, there are 15 restaurants and bars, a mixture of standalone destinations, signature hotel restaurants and concept-driven bars. Rooster has been tasked with strengthening awareness of the food and beverage outlets through storytelling, partnerships and activations, as well as highlighting the hotels' meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions offer.
There was no incumbent agency for this particular brief, although Manchester-based Brazen also works with five different Hyatt properties across the UK.
Hyatt joins other travel brands and tourism organisations on Rooster's roster, from Caribbean islands and luxury golf resorts, to global tour operators.
Rooster MD James Brooke said:“An exciting and ambitious remit, this is a milestone opportunity to create meaningful, measurable brand impact for Hyatt hotels in London while preserving the distinct personality of each property. Our winning PR approach will focus on earned media, partnerships and delivering storytelling that drives perception, demand and brand equity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment