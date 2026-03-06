403
The Romans Opens In Germany
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BERLIN - The Romans has opened its fifth global office in Berlin, following European growth driven from its Amsterdam and London office and the third consecutive year of double digit growth for the business globally.
The new office will be spearheaded by the agency's Amsterdam lead and partner Sophie Nicholson (pictured, left), who has been building The Romans' European presence for two years and expands her role to lead the Dutch and German offices. She is supported by a local team in Berlin including account lead Lisa Wegner, who joins from M&C Sport and Entertainment.
Founding client wins for the market including Gymshark and easyJet. The team has already completed its first activation for the airline, with a consumer campaign including media relations and influencer partnerships around Valentine's Day. The agency will focus on creative PR, social and influencer campaigns for domestic and international brands.
The Romans Berlin will join Mother Berlin, which operates from the same office. While the agencies will continue to operate independently, their shared history and creative ambition paves the way for an integrated offering to service local clients.
Nicholson said:“Berlin is one of the most interesting, creative and culturally rich cities in Europe. The earned communications landscape here demands the energy and innovation to match the broader creative industry and the consumer trends that are driving it.
“From local to global, brands want to be bolder, execute cross-channel earned-first campaigns, and connect with their audiences within their cultural worlds. That's what The Romans do best. I've spent a lot of time here speaking to brand and agency people alike, and I've no doubt that there is huge demand for unlocking The Romans' signature best-in-class strategic thinking and creativity in the German market.”
CEO Joe Mackay-Sinclair (pictured, right) added:“After years of being asked by clients to recommend a German PR agency, we decided to just open one ourselves. The goal is to develop persuasive and creative earned media campaigns for domestic brands as well as continuing to work on innovative multi-market executions for clients that are bored of one-size-fits-all toolkits from network agencies. Sophie has the drive and track-record of doing just that, I've no doubt she's going to smash it.”
The Romans now has a headcount of over 200 across its offices in London, New York, Dubai, Amsterdam and Berlin.
