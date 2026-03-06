Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:34 AM EST - McCoy Global Inc.: Today announced its operational and financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Revenue increased 1% to $25.6 million, compared to $25.2 million in Q4 2024. Net earnings of $6.1 million, a 44% increase from $4.3 million in 2024. McCoy Global Inc. shares T are trading down $0.58 at $2.70.

