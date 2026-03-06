403
ATCO, Altagas, Aecon At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO Ltd. Class I Non-voting Shares (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $65.89. Atco Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37
AltaGas Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $47.40. AltaGas Ltd. declares Q4 dividend of $0.334.
Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $41.30. Aecon is expected to report $0.28 for Q4 2025
AirBoss of America Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.80. AirBoss rose 9.7% on volume of 129,272 shares
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.44. Baytex rose 0.6% on volume of 20,277,324 shares
CEMATRIX Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40 cents. CEMATRIX announced that it will release its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on March 11, 2026.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $63.13. Thursday, Canadian Natural rose after Q4 earnings beat; to defer Jackpine mine expansion
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $48.14. Last week, Canadian Utilities announced adjusted earnings in 2025 of $658 million ($2.42 per share), which were $11 million ($0.04 per share) higher compared to $647 million ($2.38 per share) in 2024. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings in 2025 of $197 million ($0.72 per share) were $6 million ($0.02 per share) lower compared to $203 million ($0.74 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $32.02. Thursday, Cenovus rose 1.3% on volume of 8,664,306 shares
Frontera Energy Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.69. Frontera announced Thursday that the Frontera Board of Directors, in consultation with its external legal counsel and independent financial advisors, has determined that the binding offer received from Parex Resources Inc. to acquire all of Frontera's upstream Colombian exploration and production business constitutes a "Superior Proposal"
Greenfire Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.94. Thursday, Greenfire rose 6.6% on volume of 110,186 shares
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.84. Gran Tierra rose 6.8% on volume of 167,917 shares
InPlay Oil Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.85. InPlay is expected to report $0.04 for Q4 2025
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40 cents. Lion announces its brownfield Yerington Copper Project, situated in the famously mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada, set for both further exploration and a push for production before the decade is out.
