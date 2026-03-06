Lycos Energy Inc. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Mahikan Oil Corporation And $30.0 Million Equity Offering
| Dave Burton
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: (403) 616-3327
E: ...
| Lindsay Goos
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
T: (403) 542-3183
E: ...
Reader Advisories
The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. Lycos will not make any public offering of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "endeavor", "continue", "estimate", "evaluate", "expect", "forecast", "monitor", "may", "will", "can", "able", "potential", "target", "intend", "consider", "focus", "identify", "use", "utilize", "manage", "maintain", "remain", "result", "cultivate", "could", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Lycos believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Lycos' business strategy, objectives, strength and focus; the completion of the Combination, including anticipated funding and timing thereof; the completion of the Offering and the terms, timing and use of proceeds therefrom; satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions to the Combination and the Offering; receipt of required legal, court and regulatory approvals for the completion of the Combination and the Offering; the anticipated benefits of the Combination, including the impact of the Combination on Lycos' operations, inventory and opportunities, financial condition, access to capital and overall strategy; anticipated growth, production levels, capital expenditures, drilling plans and locations; expectations regarding commodity prices; the performance characteristics of Lycos' oil and natural gas properties; the ability of Lycos to achieve drilling success consistent with management's expectations, including through the use of proprietary fishbone well designs; and the source of funding for Lycos' activities including development costs. Statements relating to production, recovery, replacement, costs and valuation are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the oil exists in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the oil can be profitably produced in the future.
The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Lycos, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Lycos; the receipt of all approvals and satisfaction of all conditions to the completion of the Combination and the Offering; the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities; the geological characteristics of Lycos' properties; prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for Lycos' products; the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines and other oilfield services; the timing of past operations and activities in the planned areas of focus; the drilling, completion and tie-in of wells being completed as planned; the performance of new and existing wells; the application of existing drilling and fracturing techniques; prevailing weather and break-up conditions; royalty regimes and exchange rates; the application of regulatory and licensing requirements; the continued availability of capital and skilled personnel; the ability to maintain or grow its credit facility; the accuracy of Lycos' geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, including the ability of seismic activity to enhance such interpretation; and Lycos' ability to execute its plans and strategies.
Although Lycos believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Lycos can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, counterparty risk to closing the Combination and the Offering; unforeseen difficulties in integrating the assets to be acquired pursuant to the Combination into Lycos' operations; incorrect assessments of the value of benefits to be obtained from business combinations and exploration and development programs (including the Combination); fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, wars (including Russia's military actions in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, foreign exchange or interest rates, increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated), volatility in the stock market and financial system, impacts of pandemics, the retention of key management and employees, risks with respect to unplanned third-party pipeline outages and risks relating to the Alberta wildfires, including in respect of safety, asset integrity and shutting in production. Ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025 (the " MD&A ") for additional risk factors relating to Lycos, which can be accessed either on Lycos' website at or under Lycos' SEDAR+ profile at Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Lycos undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information contained in this press release has been approved by management as of the date hereof, is provided for the purpose of conveying the anticipated effects of the Company's planned activities and strategies and may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information
Unit Cost Calculation. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6 Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in the report are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.
Product Types. Throughout this press release, "crude oil" or "oil" refers to heavy crude oil product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.
Drilling Locations. The drilling locations disclosed in this press release are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on Lycos' assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Company's multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Lycos will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been derisked by the drilling of existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.
PIIP Disclosure: The term total petroleum initially-in-place ("PIIP") is equivalent to the legacy term original oil-in-place and is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated to originally exist in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations, prior to production, plus those estimated quantities in accumulations yet to be discovered. A portion of the PIIP is considered undiscovered and there is no certainty that any portion of such undiscovered resources will be discovered. If discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of such undiscovered resources. With respect to the portion of the PIIP that is considered discovered resources, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of such discovered resources. A significant portion of the estimated volumes of PIIP will never be recovered. PIIP disclosed herein in respect of the Mahikan assets was internally estimated by Lycos' management. There is no certainty management's PIIP estimates were prepared in accordance with the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook. The estimates may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons.
Abbreviations
|bbl
|barrels of oil
|bbl/d
|barrels of oil per day
|boe
|barrels of oil equivalent
|boe/d
|barrels of oil equivalent per day
|Mbbl
|thousand barrels of oil
|Mboe
|thousand barrels of oil equivalent
|MMbbl
|million barrels of oil
|MMboe
|million barrels of oil equivalent
|MMcf
|million cubic feet
All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.
