Hind Elhinnawy

Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University

A dedicated feminist, activist and academic with a strong interdisciplinary research agenda focused on gender activism, intersectionality, social justice & social change. Joined Nottingham Trent University as a lecturer in criminology in 2019, after finishing my doctoral studies in Social Policy at the University of Kent. Her work over a decade on gender-focused social and political activism has led to law and policy reform in Egypt. Her first book explored the ways in which Islamic values are created, reformulated, and fed into the perceptions of young women. Her current projects include the publishing of a monograph with Bloomsbury entitled; The Secular Muslim Woman: Battling Fundamentalism and Gender Equality.



2019–present Lecturer, Nottingham Trent University 2017–2019 Associate lecturer, University of kent



2019 University of Kent, PhD inSocial Policy 2009 American University in Cairo, Masters Degree

ExperienceEducation