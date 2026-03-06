Comet C/2026 A1 To Light Up Earth's Sky

Comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS), which is on a collision course with the Sun, may become visible to the naked eye shortly before its dramatic demise, AzerNEWS reports.

According to scientists, the comet will make its closest approach to the Sun on April 4, 2026. It is highly likely that it will evaporate completely before reaching the solar surface, at a distance of hundreds of thousands of kilometers, due to the extreme heat of the Sun's corona.

Astronomers note that the comet's exact trajectory remains uncertain, but this also means observers could witness a rare and spectacular event. Forecasts suggest that in the final three to four days before its approach, the comet's brightness will increase dramatically, and its tail could stretch across a significant portion of the sky. If conditions are right, it may become visible in the evening sky shortly after sunset.

Since its discovery in January 2026, Comet MAPS has already brightened roughly 30 times. At present, it is observable only with telescopes, but its visibility is expected to improve as it nears the Sun. Space telescopes and solar observatories will also monitor the comet closely, aiming to capture its final moments as it disintegrates.

Comets like C/2026 A1 are sometimes called“sungrazers”, and they can produce breathtaking tails of gas and dust that briefly outshine even some stars. This particular comet could offer both professional astronomers and skywatching enthusiasts an unforgettable celestial show before it vanishes forever.