Azerbaijan Partially Reopens Iran Border For Cargo Trucks After Temporary Suspension

2026-03-06 03:06:08

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following Resolution No. 66 dated March 5, 2026, of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all cargo transport across the Azerbaijan–Iran border, including transit, had been temporarily suspended.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, border crossings for Azerbaijani trucks returning from Iran and Iranian trucks returning from Azerbaijan have now resumed at the Astara, Bilasuvar, and Julfa checkpoints.

