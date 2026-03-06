Azerbaijan Partially Reopens Iran Border For Cargo Trucks After Temporary Suspension

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, border crossings for Azerbaijani trucks returning from Iran and Iranian trucks returning from Azerbaijan have now resumed at the Astara, Bilasuvar, and Julfa checkpoints.

