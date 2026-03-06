Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Thanks Albanian PM Edi Rama For Supporting Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev Thanks Albanian PM Edi Rama For Supporting Azerbaijan


2026-03-06 03:06:07

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for the post on X, in which he supported Azerbaijan after the drone strike by Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan.

According to AzerNEWS, the post shared on X by President Ilham Aliyev reads:

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama, for the unwavering support for Azerbaijan after the drone attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran.

MENAFN06032026000195011045ID1110828882



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search