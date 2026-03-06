President Ilham Aliyev Thanks Albanian PM Edi Rama For Supporting Azerbaijan

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama, for the unwavering support for Azerbaijan after the drone attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran.

