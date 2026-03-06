Trilateral Negotiations Continue, Progress Expected In Coming Weeks Witkoff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

Witkoff noted that this week Ukraine and Russia conducted another prisoner exchange, as a result of which 1,000 people returned home under agreements reached during recent trilateral talks in Geneva with the participation of the United States.

"This exchange was achieved thanks to sustained and detailed peace discussions at the direction of President Donald J. Trump. Under the President's leadership, we continue to achieve meaningful outcomes while working towards formulating a peace deal that will end the war once and for all," Witkoff said.

He added that negotiations are ongoing and that "additional progress anticipated in the weeks ahead."

Merz calls on Trump to include Europeans in trilateral talks on Ukraine

Witkoff also thanked the government of Switzerland for hosting the negotiations and expressed separate gratitude to Donald Trump for "his leadership in advancing diplomacy toward a resolution."

As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine is ready to resume negotiations on ending the war as soon as American partners are prepared for this.

During the prisoner exchange on March 5, 200 Ukrainians were freed from captivity, and on March 6 300 Ukrainian defenders and two civilians were returned.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine