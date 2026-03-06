Zelensky In Donbas: Russians Prepare For Spring Offensive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The video was published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, we are visiting the Donetsk region, our land, and our warriors. The 28th Brigade, the 100th and 24th Separate Mechanized Brigades, and the 36th Marine Brigade. I want to thank all of you – everyone who is defending our state! Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, and our other cities. The Russians are not abandoning the war, and here, in the Donetsk region, they are preparing an offensive for the spring. It is important that our positions are strong. It is important that our brigades are adequately supplied," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground with dignity, and that Ukraine, its diplomacy, and its people will continue to do the same.

"All of our partners – in the United States, in Europe, and elsewhere – should clearly understand that the friendship between Putin, the Iranian regime, North Korea, Lukashenko, and others serves only one purpose: to allow them to do what they did to our Donbas wherever they want," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the General Staff, the Russian army has attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions 56 times since the start of the day. The hottest directions remain Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk.