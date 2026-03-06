Three People Injured In Mykolaiv In Russian Drone Attacks
Two of the victims were hospitalized, while the third received medical assistance on site.
The roof of a private residential building was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. A farm building, a gas pipe, and garbage were also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.Read also: Strike on hospital in Kherson: Injury toll climbs to two
The site of the strike was additionally examined by pyrotechnicians and chemists from the State Emergency Service.
As of 3:46 p.m. on Friday, the Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram about a group of Russian drones moving in the direction of Mykolaiv.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of March 6, Russians shelled a medical facility in Kherson, injuring a male nurse.
