Three People Injured In Mykolaiv In Russian Drone Attacks

Two of the victims were hospitalized, while the third received medical assistance on site.

The roof of a private residential building was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. A farm building, a gas pipe, and garbage were also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The site of the strike was additionally examined by pyrotechnicians and chemists from the State Emergency Service.

As of 3:46 p.m. on Friday, the Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram about a group of Russian drones moving in the direction of Mykolaiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of March 6, Russians shelled a medical facility in Kherson, injuring a male nurse.