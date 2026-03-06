Moe Shmyhal Inspects Construction Of Protective Structures At Energy Facility
“We are working in the western regions today. We visited one of the energy facilities that is critical for the region's energy supply. Additional protective structures are currently under construction here. We inspected the progress of the work and listened to reports on steps to strengthen protection at the facility,” Shmyhal wrote.
He stressed that it is important to complete the construction work on time.Read also: Shmyhal and Swedish ambassador discuss expanding energy cooperatio
As reported, on February 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that plans to restore and upgrade the protection of energy facilities had already been developed and would be approved at the state level in the future.
Photo: Telegram Denys Shmyhal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment