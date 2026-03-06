Moe Shmyhal Inspects Construction Of Protective Structures At Energy Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Telegram.

“We are working in the western regions today. We visited one of the energy facilities that is critical for the region's energy supply. Additional protective structures are currently under construction here. We inspected the progress of the work and listened to reports on steps to strengthen protection at the facility,” Shmyhal wrote.

He stressed that it is important to complete the construction work on time.

and Swedish ambassador discuss expanding energy cooperatio

As reported, on February 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that plans to restore and upgrade the protection of energy facilities had already been developed and would be approved at the state level in the future.

Photo: Telegram Denys Shmyhal