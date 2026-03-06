Russians Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region During Day, Leaving Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy used drones and artillery in the region.

In the Nikopol district, the cities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were hit.

About 20 private houses and farm buildings were damaged, and two more were destroyed.

Hanzha specified that a 58-year-old and a 60-year-old man, as well as a 54-year-old woman, were injured and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Russians try to completely capture and Myrnohrad, military says

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy attacked the communities of Mezhova and Mykolaiv, resulting in a house fire. Infrastructure was also damaged.

In addition, transport infrastructure was damaged in Apostolove, Kryvyi Rih district.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, there is no central digital television and radio broadcasting due to a massive attack by Russian drones on the TV tower.

