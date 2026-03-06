Seven Cash Collectors Detained In Hungary Returned To Ukraine Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on the social media platform X.

Sybiha said he had informed President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine had succeeded in securing the release of the captured cash collectors.

"They are already safe and they have crossed the Ukrainian border. Our consuls have provided necessary assistance," the minister wrote.

FM Sybiha does not rule out future provocations from Hungary

"I thank our team at the MFA and Ukraine's embassy in Hungary, as well as our law enforcement, government agencies, state banks, and everyone who helped achieve their release," Sybiha added.

On March 6, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry advised Ukrainian citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary following the abduction of employees and the theft of property belonging to Oschadbank in Budapest.