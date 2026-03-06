KP's Home Solarization Project Set To Benefit 130,000 Families, CM Orders Swift Rollout

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, has directed authorities to soon begin the distribution of the proposed solar systems to eligible households under the province's home solarization project, and emphasized that all necessary requirements should be completed without delay.

While chairing a review meeting of the project at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar on Friday, the chief minister said that the solarization of homes for deserving families is a flagship project of the provincial government aimed at providing relief to the public, and its timely completion is among the government's top priorities.

He stated that the government is spending significant resources to provide facilities to the public, and the benefits of these initiatives should reach the deserving people in a timely manner.

He added that there should be no unnecessary delays in the documentation of projects that serve the public interest.

During the meeting, officials gave a detailed briefing on the progress made so far and informed that under the project, a total of 130,000 deserving households across the province, including the newly merged districts, will receive solar units.

Under the project:

65,000 households in the first category will receive solar systems completely free of cost.

Another 65,000 households in the second category will receive solar units at half price with easy installments.

Officials further informed that the PC-1 of the project has been prepared, which will be presented for approval in the upcoming meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP).

The meeting was also told that under the AIP program, progress is underway on a separate solarization project for the merged districts, which includes the solarization of 120,000 deserving households in those areas.

This project will be presented for final approval in the upcoming provincial cabinet meeting.

While briefing the meeting on key aspects of the solarization initiatives, officials said that all districts of the province will receive shares according to their population.

Priority will be given to widows, persons with disabilities, temporarily displaced persons (TDPs), households affected by natural disasters, other vulnerable groups in society, and off-grid areas.