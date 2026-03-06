Suicide Blast Near Checkpost In Miranshah Leaves One Dead, 15 Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A suicide blast occurred near Chashma Check Post in Miranshah, a tehsil of North Waziristan, around the time of Asr prayers, leaving one person dead and 15 others seriously injured.

According to initial reports, the explosion spread panic in the area. The injured were immediately shifted to Miranshah Hospital for medical treatment.

Women and children are also among the injured, while the condition of three people is reported to be critical.

Following the incident, an emergency has been declared at Miranshah Hospital, and there is an urgent need for blood donations for the injured.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched further investigations into the incident.