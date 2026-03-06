Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Holds Phone Conversation With Serbian President

2026-03-06 03:05:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on March 6, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the leaders exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, expressing concern over the further exacerbation of the situation.

During the phone call, the drone attacks carried out by Iran against Nakhchivan were condemned.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Serbian President on his birthday.

President Aleksandar Vučić expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the attention shown.

The heads of state hailed the development of friendly and strategic partnership ties between the two countries, as well as discussed prospects for cooperation.

Trend News Agency

