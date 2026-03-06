CSL Behring“HEMGENIX” Market Size Expansion Of Several Folds By 2034

MENAFN - GetNews)



[Las Vegas, United States] DelveInsight, a leader in healthcare research firm, has recently published an in-depth report on HEMGENIX (CSL Behring) providing insights into the drug market landscape and market forecast of HEMGENIX upto 2034.

Key Factors Driving HEMGENIX Growth

1. Market Share Gains and New Patient Starts



HEMGENIX continues to advance adoption as the first and only FDA- and EMA-authorized gene therapy for adults with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B, offering a potential one-time durable treatment compared with chronic factor replacement or prophylactic therapies.

New patient starts are increasing as treatment centers in Europe and North America begin administering HEMGENIX in real-world settings following regulatory approvals and reimbursement negotiations. Early commercial use in markets like Germany and France shows growing clinician confidence and patient interest, especially for eligible patients seeking reduced treatment burden.

2. Expansion Across Key Indications



Severe and Moderately Severe Hemophilia B: HEMGENIX is indicated for adults with congenital Factor IX deficiency who currently use Factor IX prophylaxis or have experienced repeated serious bleeding episodes.

The therapy delivers a functional gene enabling patients' liver cells to produce Factor IX, reducing the risk of bleeding and potentially eliminating the need for routine infusions.

Unlike traditional factor replacement therapies administered regularly, HEMGENIX's one-time infusion creates a durable treatment effect, which is particularly compelling for patients aiming to minimize treatment burden. No additional indications beyond hemophilia B have been approved yet, though long-term gene therapy research and real-world evidence could support broader applications within rare bleeding disorders.

CSL Behring's HEMGENIX is serving as a beacon of hope for the patients suffering from the hemophilia B.

What is a HEMGENIX Prescribed for?

Hemgenix is prescribed to treat Hemophilia B in adults. It is a one-time gene therapy designed for patients with moderate to severe hemophilia B who require ongoing Factor IX replacement therapy or experience frequent bleeding episodes.