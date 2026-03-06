Intermediate AMD Market: High-Growth Opportunities For Investors To 2034 Delveinsight Novartis, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited, Allegro Ophthalmics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Intermediate AMD Companies in the market include - Novartis, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited, Allegro Ophthalmics, and others.

DelveInsight's “Intermediate AMD Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Intermediate AMD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Intermediate AMD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Get a Free sample for the Intermediate AMD Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Some of the key facts of the Intermediate AMD Market Report:



The Intermediate AMD market size was valued approximately USD 900 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In October 2024, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing vision through innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, has announced an accelerated timeline for its SOL-1 Phase 3 registrational clinical trial of AXPAXLI in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The company now anticipates completing full enrollment and randomization of all patients by the end of 2024, ahead of the previously expected timeline of Q1 2025. As a result, topline data from the SOL-1 trial are now expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In June 2024, Stealth BioTherapeutics has initiated the Phase III ReNEW clinical trial by enrolling its first participant. This trial is part of a broader clinical program to evaluate the effectiveness of elamipretide in treating patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled ReNEW trial will assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of daily subcutaneous doses of elamipretide.

The complete market size for intermediate AMD in the United States was approximated to be around USD 540 million in 2023, with projections indicating growth throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the United States registered the highest number of prevalent cases of intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) among the seven major markets (7MM), with approximately 19,861,500 cases. These figures are projected to rise over the forecast period.

In the European Union Four (EU4) countries along with the United Kingdom (UK), Germany recorded the highest prevalence of intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) cases in 2023, whereas Spain reported the lowest number of cases during the same period.

Based on the assessments, it was noted in Japan that intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) was predominantly present among individuals aged 65 to 84 years, constituting more than 45% of the overall cases in 2023.

Key Intermediate AMD Companies: Novartis, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited, Allegro Ophthalmics, and others

Key Intermediate AMD Therapies: Iptacopan (LNP023), QA108, Risuteganib (ALG-1001), and others The Intermediate AMD market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Intermediate AMD pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Intermediate AMD market dynamics.

Intermediate AMD Overview

Intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a stage of AMD that falls between the early and advanced stages. In intermediate AMD, there are changes to the macula, a small but critical part of the retina responsible for central vision. These changes may include the presence of drusen, which are small yellow deposits beneath the retina, and pigment changes in the retina.

To Know in detail about the Intermediate AMD market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Intermediate AMD Market Forecast

Intermediate AMD Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Intermediate AMD Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Intermediate AMD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Intermediate AMD

Prevalent Cases of Intermediate AMD by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Intermediate AMD Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Intermediate AMD

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Intermediate AMD epidemiology trends @ Intermediate AMD Epidemiology Forecast

Intermediate AMD Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Intermediate AMD market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Intermediate AMD market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Intermediate AMD Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Intermediate AMD Therapies and Key Companies



Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

QA108: Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited Risuteganib (ALG-1001): Allegro Ophthalmics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Intermediate AMD market share @ Intermediate AMD Treatment Landscape

Intermediate AMD Market Drivers



Rising aging population: The increasing global elderly population significantly raises the prevalence of intermediate AMD, driving demand for effective diagnostics and treatments.

Growing disease awareness and early diagnosis: Improved screening programs and awareness campaigns are helping detect AMD at earlier stages, supporting market growth.

Advancements in retinal imaging technologies: Innovations such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and other imaging tools enable better disease monitoring and management.

Increasing research and clinical trials: Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing heavily in developing disease-modifying therapies for intermediate AMD. Rising healthcare expenditure: Higher healthcare spending and improved access to ophthalmic care are encouraging adoption of advanced treatments and diagnostics.

Intermediate AMD Market Barriers



Limited approved treatment options: Currently, there are few effective therapies specifically approved for intermediate AMD, restricting treatment adoption.

High treatment and diagnostic costs: Advanced diagnostic tools and emerging therapies can be expensive, limiting accessibility in some regions.

Slow disease progression and monitoring challenges: Intermediate AMD often progresses gradually, making clinical trial endpoints and treatment evaluation difficult.

Regulatory hurdles for novel therapies: Strict regulatory requirements can delay approval and commercialization of new treatment options. Patient adherence and awareness gaps: Lack of consistent monitoring and awareness among patients may hinder timely treatment and disease management.

Scope of the Intermediate AMD Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Intermediate AMD Companies: Novartis, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited, Allegro Ophthalmics, and others

Key Intermediate AMD Therapies: Iptacopan (LNP023), QA108, Risuteganib (ALG-1001), and others

Intermediate AMD Therapeutic Assessment: Intermediate AMD current marketed and Intermediate AMD emerging therapies

Intermediate AMD Market Dynamics: Intermediate AMD market drivers and Intermediate AMD market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Intermediate AMD Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Intermediate AMD Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Intermediate AMD companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Intermediate AMD Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Intermediate AMD Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Intermediate AMD

3. SWOT analysis of Intermediate AMD

4. Intermediate AMD Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Intermediate AMD Market Overview at a Glance

6. Intermediate AMD Disease Background and Overview

7. Intermediate AMD Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Intermediate AMD

9. Intermediate AMD Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Intermediate AMD Unmet Needs

11. Intermediate AMD Emerging Therapies

12. Intermediate AMD Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Intermediate AMD Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Intermediate AMD Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Intermediate AMD Market Drivers

16. Intermediate AMD Market Barriers

17. Intermediate AMD Appendix

18. Intermediate AMD Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.