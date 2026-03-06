Faith Leader Dr. Ozede Nicholas Igiehon Announces Forthcoming Book On Salvation And Practical Christian Living

MENAFN - GetNews)



Yahweh Salvation Outreach LogoNew work offers concise, Scripture-based guidance for spiritual growth, prayer practice, and ethical daily living within a Christian framework.

Arlington, TX - Dr. Ozede Nicholas Igiehon, scholar and faith leader based in Arlington, Texas, has announced the forthcoming publication of a new book focused on salvation, spiritual growth, and the practical application of biblical teachings in everyday life.

Designed for both new believers and practicing Christians, the book presents structured, accessible guidance on understanding foundational biblical events, cultivating consistent prayer practices, and applying moral and spiritual principles in daily routines. The work emphasizes clarity and concise presentation, offering readers an approachable framework for personal faith development.

Drawing inspiration from his own experiences navigating life's challenges, Dr. Igiehon seeks to bridge theological insight with practical instruction. The forthcoming publication addresses the growing interest in faith-based personal development by providing readers with actionable tools grounded in Scripture and reflective study.

“This book is intended to help readers engage Scripture in meaningful and practical ways,” Dr. Igiehon said.“It encourages thoughtful reflection on spiritual growth while offering structured guidance that can be applied in everyday life.”

The book is scheduled for release in print and digital formats. Additional publication details will be announced at a later date.

About Dr. Ozede Nicholas Igiehon

Dr. Ozede Nicholas Igiehon is a scholar, researcher, and faith leader residing in Arlington, Texas. He is an interdisciplinary microbiologist whose academic training spans Africa, Europe, and North America. He earned his PhD in Science (Biology) from North-West University, South Africa, following master's degrees in Environmental Microbiology from the University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, and Environmental and Public Health Microbiology from the University of Benin, Nigeria. He also obtained graduate-level certification in evidence-based teaching and reflective pedagogical practice from the University of Wisconsin, USA, and holds a B.Sc. in Microbiology from the University of Benin. He has authored academic works and draws on personal experiences of faith to provide guidance for individuals seeking to understand and practice biblical teachings. His work integrates scholarly insight with practical application to serve readers seeking a deeper understanding of Christian teachings.

As the Founder and President of Yahweh Salvation Outreach, he has positively impacted lives around the world by providing support to individuals in need through spiritual guidance, educational incentives, healthcare assistance, housing, and food support. Dr. Igiehon is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Blessing Chidinma Igiehon. Together, they actively promote community engagement, ethical living, and spiritual growth. By God's grace their union is blessed with children.

Disclaimer: This forthcoming publication is intended for evangelical, moral and spiritual transformation purposes. The perspectives expressed were inspired by the Holy Spirit through the author and do not represent the official positions of any affiliated organization or publisher.