Why has there been a surge in root-based upbringing in China - Is it due to the influence of Canghai Chuandeng, which is spearheading the contemporary revival of Eastern education

As family education continues to evolve in China, a new parenting philosophy rooted in cultural heritage and supported by systematic growth companionship is gaining momentum. As an innovator in the family education ecosystem, Mengruibao Family Education Platform is advancing the concept of"Root-System Parenting," introducing a comprehensive growth companion model that supports children and families throughout every stage of development while building a collaborative and thriving"parenting ecosystem."







From Philosophy to System: A New Paradigm of“Root-System Parenting”

In an era defined by globalization and digital transformation, families increasingly face the challenge of helping the next generation embrace the world while maintaining a strong cultural identity and inner grounding. Mengruibao's concept of“Root-System Parenting” responds to this challenge by drawing from the values of Chinese cultural heritage and family ethics, transforming them into modern, accessible educational practices.

Rather than focusing solely on individual educational services, Mengruibao emphasizes the creation of a holistic ecosystem. By integrating cultural values with practical family education solutions, the platform converts abstract ideas about upbringing into tangible experiences that support children's emotional, intellectual, and cultural development.







Full-Cycle Growth Companionship for Children and Families

At the core of Mengruibao's initiative is its Full-Cycle Growth Companion Program, designed to support both children and families through every stage of development. This approach recognizes that effective education extends beyond the child to include the entire family environment.







The program focuses on several key dimensions:

Lifecycle coverage: Supporting development from early childcare and foundational education to talent cultivation and personal growth.

Family participation: Empowering parents through family education programs, workshops, and guidance systems so they become active partners in their children's development.

Holistic development: Encouraging growth in cultural identity, character formation, and personal capabilities.

Through this model, education becomes a continuous part of everyday family life, allowing values such as responsibility, cultural awareness, and personal resilience to develop naturally over time.







Building a“Parenting Galaxy”: A Collaborative Education Ecosystem

Mengruibao believes that sustainable innovation in family education requires more than a single institution-it requires an interconnected ecosystem. The platform is therefore building what it describes as a“Parenting Galaxy,” with families at the center and educators, institutions, and industry partners forming a collaborative network around them.

Within this ecosystem, Mengruibao not only provides growth programs for families but also supports educators and organizations through training, methodology systems, and resource-sharing frameworks. This creates a continuous cycle of method validation, standards development, and ecosystem co-creation, helping advance the overall quality of family education services.

By empowering educators and institutions, Mengruibao aims to ensure that high-quality family education resources can reach more communities and support a broader transformation of the industry.







From the Heartland of China to a Global Vision for Family Education

Originating from China's Central Plains-one of the cradles of Chinese civilization-Mengruibao draws inspiration from traditional cultural wisdom while translating it into modern educational frameworks suited to today's families.

Looking ahead, the platform plans to further expand its educational ecosystem by welcoming partners and collaborators from across regions and sectors. Through this collaborative approach, Mengruibao seeks to nurture a new generation of young people who possess both global perspectives and deep cultural roots.

In Mengruibao's envisioned“parenting galaxy,” every family represents a star, and every educator becomes a bearer of light. As education reconnects with the deeper roots of cultural identity and human growth, a new vision of family education-sustainable, culturally grounded, and globally relevant-is gradually taking shape.