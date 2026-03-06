MERSCO Trampoline Achieves Explosive Growth At Walmart Marketplace, Breaking Into Top Five Of Best-Selling Trampoline Brands In 100 Days

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, MERSCO, a trampoline brand with mission to create kids backyard trampoline parks, announced today that it has surpassed $1 million in sales within its first 100+ days on Walmart's e-commerce marketplace, securing a spot among the top five best-selling brands in the trampoline category. This rapid growth stems from its product strategy combining "safety and bigger bounce space" which precisely matches North American family needs, and was achieved through close and effective collaboration with Walmart's official team.

Walmart Marketplace 's Precise Empowerment: Best-Selling Trampolines Align with User Demands

MERSCO's explosive growth is no accident, and its development timeline clearly shows a steady progression from market testing to a sales boom. It fulfilled its first order on the Walmart marketplace in March 2025, achieved a steady growth in orders from April to May by leveraging the platform's traffic programs, and saw a sharp surge in sales from June to July through real-time promotional activities. Ultimately, it set a new growth record for new sellers in the same category by surpassing $1 million in sales in just over 100 days.







According to Siobhan, Category Manager of Walmart Team, "American families generally have independent backyards, creating strong demand for bigger-size, high-safety home trampolines. The trampoline consumer profile skews toward married women aged 35+, who place greater emphasis on safety for family entertainment." MERSCO's product strategy highly aligns with the marketplace's user profile, becoming the core engine driving breakthrough growth.







Based on Walmart marketplace 's key support program "Star Navigation Plan," MERSCO received one-on-one guidance from the Key Account Development and Operations Team: at the product selection level, the platform recommended using 14ft trampolines as traffic-driving bestsellers while simultaneously positioning 15ft trampolines as potential profit generators; at the operational level, the team guided the brand in optimizing product page content and accumulating authentic user reviews, thereby achieving multi-dimensional rapid brand growth.

Core Product Advantages: Anchoring Family Safety and Entertainment Needs

Competitive edge of MERSCO Trampoline stems from deep industry expertise and profound insight into user scenarios. Brand founder Joy Chen, a mother of two with 15 years of trampoline industry experience and over 20 years in international trade-the brand has established "Safety + Spacious Design" as its core product positioning philosophy "Discover Greater Space" reflects Joy's personal understanding of family entertainment needs while precisely addressing the core demands of the global home trampoline market.







Engineered for Safety and Space, MERSCO Trampoline translates its commitment to "Safety + Spacious Design" into tangible product innovations. The trampolines feature heavy-gauge steel frames and reinforced enclosure netting engineered to enhance structural stability and mitigate fall risks during use MERSCO Trampolines undergo rigorous testing and comply with ASTM, CPC, GS and CE international safety standards. Manufacturing operates under an ISO 9001-certified quality management system, ensuring full adherence to North American safety regulations for children's recreational equipment.

Authoritative Certifications and User Reviews Validate Market Acceptance

Product quality and safety are supported not only by technical standards but also recognized by both authoritative institutions and real users. MERSCO trampolines have passed multiple authoritative certifications covering safety performance, production management, and environmental standards, becoming an important passport for the brand to enter the North American market. Additionally, Walmart's certified CPF Green Label has directly earned consumer trust, further deepening the green and environmentally friendly label impression of its products on the Walmart platform.

User reviews on the Walmart marketplace intuitively reflect product market acceptance. Here are some authentic reviews from American MERSCO consumers:







"I was really surprised at how sturdy and reliable this product is-even adults can jump on it." – Flip W.

"Sturdy, safe, and awesome! I am so happy I chose this MERSCO trampoline." – Raine K.

"The MERSCO trampoline size is suitable for both kids and adults, perfect for family use." – Ray

"14ft trampoline, my son absolutely loves his new MERSCO trampoline!" – Krista

Continuously Expanding Boundaries, Stimulating New Growth Curves

After achieving the million-dollar milestone, MERSCO Trampoline has demonstrated steady sales momentum throughout Walmart's 2025 Black Friday shopping season. Leveraging its competitive advantages in safety and spacious design, supported by authentic customer testimonials, the product generated $170,000 in sales on Black Friday alone, with real-time monthly revenue reaching $1.06 million. This performance has established MERSCO as a top-selling item in Walmart's trampoline category.







Caption: MERSCO Trampoline achieved $170,000 in sales on Walmart platform on Black Friday

Strategic Product Line Expansion, Building on the strength of its core trampoline offerings, MERSCO trampolines are advancing its market presence through targeted product innovation. The company is developing a premium trampoline line alongside specialized children's accessories and complementary products, addressing the evolving demands of quality-conscious consumers and unlocking new avenues for brand growth.

Currently, MERSCO trampolines have been sold to North America, Europe, and other regions through channels such as Walmart and Amazon, with plans to further expand into markets such as Germany, the UK, and Australia, enabling more families to create their own backyard trampoline parks.

