Caramanna Friedberg LLP Helps Individuals Charged With Theft-Related Offences Navigate Defence

From a simple shoplifting-type theft charge to a large-scale white-collar fraud scheme, a conviction for theft can have various serious long-term consequences for a person found guilty of this offence. Aside from all this, a conviction for theft can have profound effects on one's future employment prospects. Thus, it is important to reach out to a defence attorney as soon as possible to fight through the charges. The excellent news is that at Caramanna Friedberg LLP, they have extensive experience and passion for helping Canadians navigate the legal process.

To assist their clients, Caramanna Friedberg LLP usually advocates for the withdrawal of the criminal charges in the early stages of the criminal process. In the event the case proceeds to trial, especially where the Crown has a strong case, the defence attorneys at the law firm are always prepared, assisting their clients in achieving an acquittal. Moreover, the law firm has a proven track record of obtaining diversion for its clients, especially in weak theft cases against the accused. All in all, they always work tirelessly to ensure their clients receive the fairest possible sentence. So, for those looking for a theft lawyer in Toronto to help secure the lowest possible sentence if convicted, the law firm is the go-to place.

Answering a query, the company spokesperson said, "Theft under $5,000 is a hybrid offence, and this means that the Crown can typically choose to proceed with the charge either by summary conviction or by indictment, affecting the severity of the penalties. In case convicted of an indictable offence, the accused will face more severe penalties than if sentenced for a summary conviction. For theft over $5,000, it is usually a straight indictable offence with severe consequences, including a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. For more insights, clients can contact us."

Typically, Caramanna Friedberg LLP deals with all levels of theft, including theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, identity theft, shoplifting, possession of stolen property, and more. They never leave any stone unturned in their passionate defence of their clients. While doing so, they always emphasize professionalism, client services and impassioned advocacy. They usually offer a free half-hour consultation in their office to anyone charged with a criminal or quasi-criminal offence. This allows one to make an informed decision whether they are the right choice for their case. So, call the law firm today to schedule a consultation for outstanding legal advice. They always do their best to answer every call right away.

About Caramanna Friedberg LLP

Caramanna Friedberg LLP is a reliable criminal defence law firm that invests the creativity, effort, and determination that are needed to achieve exceptional results in all criminal cases. They have a history of employing only resourceful legal talents who provide nothing but exhaustive legal advice and passionate advocacy for criminally charged Canadians in all Ontario courts. Because of this, the law firm has been included in the Best Lawyers publication, a recognition for its excellence in criminal law. Some of their areas of practice, in addition to theft, include: drugs, fraud, professional discipline, professional regulation, domestic assault, DUI, and murder.

