Excite! Educate! Inspire! Introducing Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo 2.0, The Reason Thousands Of Parents Are Choosing The Quest 3 For Their Kids.

MENAFN - GetNews) Every once in a while, an innovation in technology opens doors to new possibilities. With the release of Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo 2.0, that innovation is, an immersive format that lets students safely observe creatures they would never experience up close in real life. It sparks STEM curiosity through natural exploration, offers hours of open-ended discovery instead of traditional gameplay, and makes hands-on science accessible to classrooms and families everywhere.







Entomologist Tony Gustin spent three decades traveling the country with his renowned live insect show, Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo, using his animals to inspire scientific curiosity in students. His hands-on approach left young audiences in awe and hungry for more exploration long after the show ended. For years, he dreamed of building a permanent insect and reptile themed science park, but the pandemic brought those hopes to a halt.

Gustin first encountered virtual reality a few years earlier and immediately recognized its potential. His first question after that experience was, "Do they make a macro virtual reality camera?" He knew exactly what he would do with it. The technology did not exist, so he spent two years in R&D and designed an 8K macro VR camera that places viewers inside terrariums as if they were only two inches tall. The result is an intimate encounter that feels like standing eye to eye with the creatures themselves.

To expand the project, Gustin partnered with friend Dan Capps, who once owned the world's largest private insect collection. Part of that collection was built for travel and public display and was showcased at Disney's EPCOT. Together, they spent a year scanning the collection in 3D in preparation for its virtual debut.

With the scanning complete, Gustin built his long-imagined insect and reptile science park in virtual reality. The finished experience, Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo 2.0, includes more than 30 macro VR encounters featuring scorpions, tarantulas, lizards, snakes, and an underwater adventure in a freshwater pond. It also features 100 display cases from the Capps collection, offering a vivid journey through insect diversity around the world. Released on the Meta Horizon Store in February 2026, Gustin emphasizes this is not a game but a place to explore, designed to inspire questions, encourage extended engagement, and guide young users toward real world scientific adventures.

"I'm really proud of what I've accomplished, and now we can bring this experience to the whole world," said Gustin. "I see this as just the beginning of an immersive world that can inspire scientific curiosity and ultimately lead to scientific literacy, something the world desperately needs."

Explore Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo 2.0:

ABOUT TONY GUSTIN:

Entomologist and science evangelist, Tony Gustin is the director of The Gateway Science Project, inc., a nonprofit that uses insects to inspire scientific curiosity and a drive toward scientific literacy.