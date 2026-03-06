A Child's Whisper, Heaven's Cry: Author's Tranquility Press Announces A Profound Spiritual Journey In“God, Why Don't You Answer Me?”

MENAFN - GetNews)



A veteran pastor's powerful new book channels the raw, honest prayer of a hurting child to explore the timeless question of divine silence.

Author's Tranquility Press is proud to present Lois Gilmore-Smith's poignant and deeply moving new book, "God, Why Don't You Answer Me?" This compelling narrative, born from over four decades of ministerial work, delves into the heart of human suffering and the quest for spiritual connection through the innocent eyes of a ten-year-old girl.

Crushed by her mother's treatment and feeling utterly alone, the little girl in this story does something extraordinary. She goes to the side of the road in the early morning, not to run away, but to have a conversation with God. Her desperate, heartfelt plea forms the soul of this book, echoing a question that has resonated with believers and seekers throughout the ages. Gilmore-Smith uses this powerful premise to explore the nature of faith, silence, and the often-unexpected ways grace appears in our darkest moments.

Drawing from her real-life experiences as a pastor and evangelist in Miami, where she established three churches and ran a vibrant deliverance ministry, the author brings undeniable authenticity to the page. Her ministry saw tangible miracles: men and women delivered from drug addiction and alcoholism, healing from cancer, freedom from demonic oppression, and countless spiritual conversions in the most unlikely places, from jail cells to nursing homes.

"God, Why Don't You Answer Me?" is more than a story; it is an invitation to witness a raw, intimate conversation with the divine. It is for anyone who has ever felt unheard, for anyone who has ever stared at the ceiling in the quiet of the night and wondered if anyone was listening. This book promises not to offer easy answers, but to validate the question itself as a sacred part of a vibrant faith.

Readers will find themselves reflected in the child's struggle and will be uplifted by the profound sense of hope that emerges from a place of deep despair. It is a testament to the idea that our most honest cries are never, ever wasted.

About the Author

Lois Gilmore-Smith served as a Pastor and Evangelist for over forty years in Miami, Florida. Her impactful ministry extended from the streets to drug rehabilitation centers, hospitals, jails, and nursing homes, establishing three churches and witnessing countless lives transformed through faith and deliverance. This book is a culmination of her lifelong dedication to serving those in spiritual need.

