Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Saint Michael's Med Expands Care In Phoenix With Two Locations Dedicated To First Responders, Veterans, And The Community.


2026-03-06 03:02:58
(MENAFN- GetNews) Saint Michael's Med proudly serves the Phoenix community with two convenient locations dedicated to providing compassionate, mission-driven healthcare. With a special focus on supporting first responders, veterans, and their families, Saint Michael's Med is committed to ensuring those who serve our communities receive the care, respect, and support they deserve.

Under the leadership of Dr. Jennifer Burns, NMD, Saint Michael's Med provides personalized and patient-focused care designed to address both physical and mental wellness. The organization focuses on helping veterans, first responders, and community members access high-quality medical support in a respectful and supportive environment.

“Our first responders and veterans sacrifice so much for our communities and our country,” said Dr. Jennifer Burns, NMD.“At Saint Michael's Med, we believe they deserve healthcare that honors their service and supports their well-being.”

With two locations in Phoenix, Saint Michael's Med is making healthcare more accessible to individuals and families throughout the area.

Locations

Saint Michael's Med 34406 N 27th Dr. #114, Phoenix, Az 85085

Saint Michael's Med 12602 N Cave Creek Rd #B Phoenix, AZ 85022

Phone: 623-582-2909

Email:...

Website:

About Saint Michael's Med

Saint Michael's Med is a Phoenix-based healthcare provider dedicated to delivering compassionate and accessible care. Led by Dr. Jennifer Burns, NMD, the organization proudly serves veterans, first responders, and the broader Phoenix community with a mission focused on service, respect, and patient-centered care.

