Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Release Of“Dream Whispers,” A Journey Into Nature's Hidden Energy

MENAFN - GetNews)



One Tree. Two Lives. A Secret Waiting to Be Heard.

MARIETTA, GA - What if the bench in your hallway held the memory of an entire forest? What if it longed, as humans do, to share its story?

Author's Tranquility Press is honored to announce the release of "Dream Whispers," a profoundly original work by author Carolynn McCully that transcends the boundary between the human spirit and the natural world. This is not merely a book but an invitation to consider the secret life pulsing all around us.

The story centers on Cedrina, a little red cedar bench haunted by "dream whispers," vivid recollections of her former life as a young tree in a pristine mountain forest. These are not fantasies but echoes of a real existence filled with ancient wisdom, forest creatures, and a deep desire to serve the humans who would one day come. Transformed by loving hands into bench form, Cedrina now shares a quiet alcove with a mysterious hat rack and a remarkably intuitive cat named Furry Four Legs.

The arrival of a house guest attuned to life's subtle energies becomes the catalyst for awakening. Through the interplay of morning light and the energy that fills the alcove, long buried memories surface, revealing that the bench and hat rack are not merely companions but two halves of a single soul, Rubeo and Cedrina, created from the same tree and separated long ago. Their journey becomes a powerful meditation on loss, reunion, and the enduring hope for connection.

Blending magical realism with spiritual exploration, "Dream Whispers" reminds readers that even when uprooted from our origins, our essence remains, waiting for the right moment to be shared. The book's Latin inscription, Heri Foveal – Cras Somnia – Vivere Hodie (Cherish Yesterday, Dream Tomorrow, Live Today), serves as its philosophical heart.

"Dream Whispers" is now available on Amazon.

About the Author

Carolynn McCully's journey to writing "Dream Whispers" began on the shores of a British Columbia lake, where a chance discovery of driftwood sparked an exploration into nature's life energy. That single intuitive moment compelled her to craft a tale honoring the profound bond between all living things.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is dedicated to discovering voices that inspire and enchant, providing a platform for authors whose unique visions have the power to transform perspectives.