Mindstir Media Ranked #1 Among Best Book Marketing Services Of 2026 By Techbullion

MindStir Media, a leading publishing and marketing services company for authors, has been ranked #1 among the Best Book Marketing Services of 2026 by leading business and technology publication TechBullion.

The annual ranking evaluates companies that help authors increase visibility, credibility, and long-term success in an increasingly competitive publishing landscape. In its analysis, TechBullion named MindStir Media the top overall book marketing service, citing its strategic and comprehensive approach to author promotion.

According to the article, MindStir Media earned the top spot because of its integrated marketing model and focus on long-term author positioning. TechBullion wrote that MindStir Media“ranks as the top book marketing service because of its comprehensive, strategy-driven approach that goes far beyond basic promotion.”

Unlike marketing companies that focus on single tactics, the publication noted that MindStir Media combines multiple visibility strategies designed to elevate both the book and the author brand. The article further explained that the company's marketing programs help create“momentum, credibility, and sustained discoverability” for authors seeking lasting results.

Founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media provides a wide range of book marketing services including bestseller campaigns, advertising management, media publicity, social media promotion, Times Square billboard advertising, and strategic launch support. The company has worked with authors across many genres and has helped numerous titles reach Amazon bestseller status.

“This recognition from TechBullion is incredibly meaningful because our mission has always been to help authors succeed long after their book launches,” said Hebert.“Book marketing should not be a collection of random tactics. It should be a coordinated strategy designed to build credibility, visibility, and long-term momentum for an author's career.”

TechBullion highlighted that MindStir Media's approach stands out because marketing is treated as part of a larger publishing and branding ecosystem rather than an isolated promotional service.

The ranking further reinforces MindStir Media's reputation as one of the publishing industry's most trusted providers of marketing and visibility services for independent and traditionally published authors alike.

About MindStir Media

MindStir Media is an award-winning publishing and marketing services company dedicated to helping authors produce high-quality books and reach a wider audience. Founded by USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert, the company offers professional publishing, marketing, publicity, and advertising solutions designed to help authors build credibility and achieve meaningful visibility in the marketplace.