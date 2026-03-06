Dato Ben Datuk Ben Fam Chee Way: The Malaysian Entrepreneur Who Built A Business Empire While Touching 50,000 Lives Through Charity

MENAFN - GetNews)Dato Ben Fam Chee Way, widely known as Datuk Ben, is a distinguished Malaysian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and accomplished business strategy consultant whose career spans over three decades across multiple industries. Honoured with the prestigious Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (D.I.M.P.) by the Sultan of Pahang in 2013 and awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business & Entrepreneurship by Wilmington Metropolitan University, California in 2025, Dato Ben Fam Chee Way has established himself as one of Malaysia's most respected business leaders and community figures.







A Business Portfolio Spanning Nine Companies

Dato Ben serves as director, major shareholder, and consultant for various private and Bursa-listed companies across diverse industries. His business portfolio includes:



Harvest Miracle Capital Bhd. (Bursa: 0060) - A publicly listed company involved in plantation, licensed money lending, brick manufacturing, real estate investment, and hotel management, with total assets exceeding RM 412 million. The company's premium business hotel project in Genting Highlands, comprising over 140 units with an investment exceeding RM 200 million, is a testament to Dato Ben's vision for large-scale development.

Starwill Industries Sdn. Bhd. - An industrial chemical manufacturer and distributor established in 1992, now operating from a production plant five times larger in Kota Tinggi, Johor - the first in the state equipped with 720 units of 400W solar panels.

Hero 99 Sdn. Bhd. - A household cleaning products company that achieved 110,000KG in sales within just seven months on WOWSHOP, with Brand Ambassador Dato Wira Lee Chong Wei. Hero 99 also sponsored Chingay 2024, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage event, demonstrating Dato Ben's commitment to preserving Malaysian cultural heritage.

Coco Village Capital Sdn. Bhd. - Sustainable coconut farming with organic fertilization and natural pest control practices across Malaysia.

Agri Farm Sdn. Bhd. - A nature-friendly recreational farm promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation through ecotourism. Triiix - Asia's first SocialFi trading platform, certified with SOC2, PCIDSS, ISO 27001, CCSS, and MSB - reflecting Dato Ben Fam Chee Way's forward-thinking approach to fintech innovation.



Additional companies in Dato Ben's portfolio include Anggun Jati Jaya Sdn. Bhd. (timber trading & reforestation), Quad Regal Sdn. Bhd. (architecture & construction), and Wira Sarang Sumber Sdn. Bhd. (bird nest products).

A Heart for the Community: 200+ Charity Events, 50,000+ Lives Touched

Beyond business, Dato Ben (Datuk Ben) Fam Chee Way is deeply committed to giving back to the community. As Co-Founder of Persatuan Amal Kasih Sayang (Ai Xin) Malaysia - the Ai Xin Charity Association - he has personally organised over 200 charitable events and touched more than 50,000 lives through disaster relief, food aid, educational programs, and community welfare initiatives the COVID-19 pandemic, Dato Ben coordinated over 50 relief missions, delivering essential supplies including rice, cooking oil, PPE, and medical supplies to frontline workers and underprivileged families across Malaysia. His efforts extended to flood relief, fishermen's livelihood recovery, and education sponsorship programs for students at risk of dropping out. In his own words: "I grew up in poverty. I know what it feels like to have nothing the hunger, the uncertainty, the helplessness. That is why I made a promise to myself: if I ever succeed, I will spend my life giving back. Every family we help, every child we support, is a reminder of where I came from and why I do what I do."

Honours & Recognition



Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (D.I.M.P.) - Conferred by the Sultan of Pahang, 2013 Honorary Doctorate in Business & Entrepreneurship - Wilmington Metropolitan University, California, 2025



About Dato Ben Fam Chee Way

Dato Ben (Datuk Ben) Fam Chee Way is a Malaysian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and business strategy consultant based in Johor, Malaysia. With over 30 years of experience across industries including chemical manufacturing, plantation, agriculture, banking & finance, real estate, and fintech, he continues to drive business growth while championing community welfare through the Ai Xin Charity Association Malaysia.