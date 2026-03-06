San Diego DUI Defense Attorney Anna R. Yum Explains How Field Sobriety Tests Work In California

SAN DIEGO, CA - Field sobriety tests remain one of the most commonly used tools in DUI investigations across California, yet many drivers are unaware that these roadside assessments are voluntary and can be challenged in court. San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum of the Law Offices of Anna R. Yum ( ) is providing guidance on how field sobriety tests work, what rights drivers have during DUI stops, and how test results can be contested.

According to San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum, field sobriety tests are physical and cognitive evaluations that law enforcement officers use to assess whether a driver may be impaired by alcohol or other substances. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration developed three standardized tests, the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Walk-and-Turn, and One-Leg Stand, that officers rely on to establish probable cause for a DUI arrest. "Many people assume that failing a field sobriety test automatically means a DUI conviction, but these tests are far more subjective than most drivers realize," explains Yum.

San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum notes that California law does not require drivers to submit to field sobriety tests before an arrest. Under California Vehicle Code Section 23612, the implied consent requirement applies only to chemical testing, breath, blood, or urine tests, following a lawful DUI arrest. Refusing roadside field sobriety tests carries no direct legal penalty, although officers may still arrest a driver based on other observations of impairment.

Attorney Yum emphasizes that numerous factors unrelated to intoxication can cause poor performance on these assessments. Physical conditions such as age, weight, inner ear disorders, vertigo, and neurological conditions affect balance and coordination. Individuals over 65 years of age or those who are significantly overweight may struggle with tests like the Walk-and-Turn or One-Leg Stand regardless of sobriety. "Officers rarely account for a driver's medical history or physical limitations when interpreting test results, and that creates a significant opportunity to challenge the evidence," Yum adds.

Environmental and external conditions also play a critical role in test accuracy. Uneven pavement, poor lighting, inclement weather, and distractions from passing traffic or flashing police lights can all interfere with a driver's ability to perform. Footwear such as high heels, boots, or dress shoes makes heel-to-toe walking nearly impossible, and officers frequently fail to offer the option of removing unsuitable shoes before testing begins.

The administration of field sobriety tests must follow strict NHTSA guidelines to produce reliable results. Officers are required to provide clear instructions, demonstrate the test when appropriate, and remain still and silent during the driver's performance. Yum points out that procedural errors during testing can undermine the prosecution's case. "If the officer failed to follow standardized procedures, rushed through instructions, or conducted testing on uneven ground, those results should not be treated as reliable evidence of impairment," she advises.

Challenging field sobriety test evidence is a key component of DUI defense strategy. Defense attorneys can review dashcam or bodycam footage, cross-examine the arresting officer on training and testing conditions, and present medical records that explain a driver's performance. The subjective nature of officer observations, unlike chemical tests that produce a specific blood alcohol content number, creates multiple avenues for contesting FST evidence at trial. Under California Vehicle Code Section 23152(a), prosecutors must prove impairment, and weakening FST evidence can significantly reduce the strength of their case.

Drivers arrested for DUI in California face a critical ten-day deadline to request a DMV hearing to challenge automatic license suspension. Refusing a chemical test after arrest triggers a one-year license suspension for a first offense, a two-year revocation for a second offense within ten years, and a three-year revocation for a third or subsequent offense. The Law Offices of Anna R. Yum represents clients at courthouses throughout San Diego County, including the Central Division courthouse, the Vista North County Regional Center, the Chula Vista South Bay courthouse, and the El Cajon East County Regional Center.

For those facing DUI charges in California, understanding the limitations of field sobriety test evidence may be an important step in building a defense. Contacting an experienced DUI defense attorney promptly can help protect driving privileges and preserve critical evidence.

About Law Offices of Anna R. Yum:

The Law Offices of Anna R. Yum is a San Diego-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense with a focus on DUI cases throughout California. Led by attorney Anna R. Yum, a former Deputy District Attorney with over 20 years of experience, the firm represents clients across San Diego County and Southern California. For consultations, call (619) 233-4433.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website:

Email:...

Website: