City Of Jackson Proclaims April 2, 2026 As“Autism Global Activist Marcus Boyd Day”

Jackson, Mississippi - March 6, 2026 - The City of Jackson has officially proclaimed April 2, 2026 as“Autism Global Activist Marcus Boyd Day,” honoring multi-award-winning music producer and autism advocate Marcus Leonardo Boyd for his extraordinary resilience, leadership, and global impact.

The proclamation, issued by Mayor John Horn, aligns with World Autism Awareness Day and recognizes Boyd's commitment to raising awareness and promoting inclusion for individuals within the neurodiverse community.

Marcus Boyd's journey is one of remarkable perseverance and survival. After spending nearly fourteen years as a non-verbal child and navigating sixteen foster home placements, Boyd endured severe childhood trauma, including prolonged abuse, violence, and neglect. He survived sexual abuse at the hands of family members, physical assault, emotional abandonment, institutionalization, homelessness, heavy psychiatric treatment, and electroconvulsive therapy.

Despite experiencing circumstances that could have silenced him forever, Boyd found his voice.







Rather than allowing trauma to define his narrative, he transformed his lived experiences into purpose-driven advocacy. Today, he is recognized not only as a creative force in the music industry but also as a powerful public voice for autism awareness, trauma recovery, and foster care reform.

In 2025, Boyd was inducted into the Mississippi Business Hall of Fame, reflecting both his creative achievements and his leadership within the business community. His work bridges art, entrepreneurship, and activism-demonstrating that adversity can evolve into impact.

“This proclamation is not just about me,” Boyd shared.“It represents every child who has ever felt unheard, every young person navigating foster care, every survivor of abuse, and every individual on the autism spectrum who deserves to be seen, valued, and empowered.”

The City's recognition affirms its ongoing commitment to inclusion, representation, and equal access for individuals with autism and related disabilities. Boyd's advocacy continues to inspire children, families, and communities across Mississippi and beyond.

Marcus Boyd is currently available for interviews, speaking engagements, and Autism Awareness Month appearances.





