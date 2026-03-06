A Mind Is About To Remember What It Was Never Meant To Know

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Memory Resurrection (Echoes Of Spiraling Consciousness Book 3) by Dalia Dubois"Memory Resurrection: Book 3 - Echoes of Spiraling Consciousness is not just a novel; it is a calculated disruption. A psychological thriller wrapped in speculative science, philosophical depth, and razor-sharp ethical tension, this release marks a pivotal moment in contemporary fiction where consciousness itself becomes the battleground.

A new literary force is emerging, and it refuses to play by the rules of conventional storytelling.

At the center is a woman whose mind has been deliberately fractured, engineered, and weaponized. Her memories do not merely haunt her; they contain classified truths capable of collapsing institutions, rewriting power structures, and exposing the cost of turning human awareness into an asset. As fragmented identities spiral inward toward integration, the story challenges one of the most dangerous assumptions of modern society: that minds can be controlled without consequence.

Told through a daring palindromic structure that mirrors the very architecture of consciousness, Memory Resurrection blurs the line between victim and weapon, healer and threat, science and violation. Each chapter tightens the spiral, pulling readers deeper into a world where trauma is data, ethics are optional, and healing itself becomes an act of rebellion.

This announcement signals more than a book release. It signals the arrival of a narrative that speaks directly to our moment, where technology races ahead of morality, where identity is increasingly curated, and where the most valuable resource is no longer information, but the human mind that holds it.

Early readers are calling it provocative, unsettling, and impossible to forget. Industry insiders are already watching closely.

Because once the question is raised, once readers are forced to confront what happens when memory is no longer private, there is no turning back.

And if your memories were no longer entirely yours... Would you know when the resurrection began?

About the Author

Dalia Dubois brings a rare depth to speculative fiction through her expertise in complex systems, human psychology, and the fluid relationship between identity and reality. Holding a doctorate in special education administration, she has spent decades studying how individuals navigate fragmented experiences and multiple dimensions of consciousness, core themes reflected in her fiction.

Her pioneering research on occupational stress and resilience was among the first to identify the vital role of psychological coherence in professional retention. That work laid the foundation for her nuanced portrayals of characters integrating trauma, identity, and transformation across parallel realities.

As an executive director overseeing multidistrict operations, Dubois worked closely with individuals with autism, emotional and neurological differences, and traumatic brain injuries. This experience deepened her understanding of how perception shapes reality and how consciousness can fracture and heal across unseen boundaries.

Now based in San Diego, California, Dubois continues her exploration of trauma, resilience, and the multidimensional nature of awareness. Echoes of Spiraling Consciousness weaves her professional insights into a visionary narrative that challenges our understanding of self, consciousness, and the shifting architecture of reality itself.

Book Availability

Book Name: Memory Resurrection (Echoes Of Spiraling Consciousness Book 3)

Author Name: Dalia Dubois

Amazon Link:

Barnes and Noble Link: