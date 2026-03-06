Britsbarre Launches In-Person Barre Classes In Austin At Tarrytown Dance

MENAFN - GetNews)Britsbarre, the music-driven barre workout founded by professional ballerina and pre and postnatal fitness specialist Brittany Shimansky, is bringing its signature in-person barre classes to Austin with new sessions hosted at Tarrytown Dance.

The launch expands the Britsbarre experience beyond its popular online platform and introduces a new option for those searching for Austin barre classes, particularly in the Tarrytown and West Austin neighborhoods.

Led by Shimansky, the classes combine ballet-inspired barre exercises with rhythmic movement and functional strength training. Each 45-minute full body barre workout focuses on building muscular endurance through high-repetition sequences that sculpt the arms, glutes, thighs, and core while remaining low impact.

Britsbarre has grown a dedicated community through its online barre platform, where women across the world take music-driven workouts designed to fit into real life. The addition of in-person barre classes in Austin allows that community to come together in a shared studio environment.

“These classes bring the energy of our online community into a room together,” said Shimansky.“Britsbarre was created to help women stay consistent with movement that energizes instead of exhausts them, and hosting classes in Austin allows us to build that same supportive environment locally.”

The classes take place at Tarrytown Dance, an Austin dance studio located in the heart of Tarrytown Austin.

The in-person experience reflects the elevated aesthetic of the Britsbarre method, with boutique-style equipment including Stakt fitness mats and Bala equipment used throughout class.

Britsbarre classes are held Tuesday and Friday mornings, offering a new option for those looking for barre classes in Austin, barre workouts in Austin TX, and Tarrytown fitness classes.

More information about the classes and location can also be found on the company's Google Business page: .