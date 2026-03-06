Cypher Systems Joins Canadian Society Of Association Executives (CSAE) To Strengthen Engagement With Nonprofit Association Community

MENAFN - GetNews)



Ottawa, Ontario - March 6, 2026 - Cypher Systems, an Ottawa-based managed IT services provider with more than 30 years of experience, has joined the Canadian Society of Association Executives (CSAE) as part of its ongoing commitment to staying closely connected to the nonprofit and association sector it serves.

CSAE is a national professional association dedicated to advancing excellence in association leadership through education, research, and peer collaboration. Membership provides opportunities for knowledge-sharing, professional development, and engagement with association leaders across Canada.

“Associations face distinct operational and governance challenges, particularly when it comes to technology, data protection, and continuity,” said Jay Lawrence, President of Cypher Systems.“Joining CSAE allows us to remain engaged with the association community, listen directly to the needs of leaders in this space, and ensure our approach to technology support aligns with the realities associations face every day.”

Cypher Systems has a long history of working with nonprofit organizations and professional associations, supporting reliable IT operations, cybersecurity planning, and secure cloud collaboration. The company's focus has consistently been on long-term stability, risk reduction, and practical technology strategies that support mission-driven organizations without unnecessary complexity.

By participating in CSAE, Cypher Systems aims to further its understanding of emerging trends affecting associations, including data security, regulatory expectations, and evolving digital work environments. The membership reflects the company's broader philosophy of remaining actively involved in the communities and sectors it supports.

About Cypher Systems

Cypher Systems is an Ottawa-based managed IT services provider with over 30 years of experience supporting organizations across Canada. The company delivers fully managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud security, Microsoft 365 support, and strategic IT consulting, with a strong focus on reliability, transparency, and proactive service. Cypher Systems works closely with nonprofit associations and small to mid-sized businesses, providing technology support designed to reduce risk and support long-term operational stability.