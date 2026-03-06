Dato Ben Fam Chee Way, A Malaysian Entrepreneur And Philanthropist Who Touched Many Lives
Over the past three decades, he has built multiple successful businesses while leading over 200 charitable initiatives across Malaysia, positively impacting more than 50,000 lives through disaster relief, food aid, education sponsorships, and community welfare programs.
From Poverty to Purpose: The Story Behind Dato Ben
Growing up in poverty, Dato Ben Fam Chee Way experienced hardship firsthand. Facing food insecurity and uncertainty during his early years shaped his lifelong mission:
“If I ever succeed, I will dedicate my life to giving back.” Today, that promise defines his legacy.
Founder of Ai Xin Charity Association Malaysia
Dato Ben is Co-Founder of Persatuan Amal Kasih Sayang (Ai Xin Charity Association Malaysia) - a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting underprivileged families, elderly homes, schools, and disaster victims nationwide.
Through Ai Xin Charity, he has:
-
Organised 200+ charitable events
Led 50+ COVID-19 relief missions
-
Distributed essential supplies to thousands of families
Supported flood victims and fishermen affected by monsoon disasters
Funded educational infrastructure improvements in Johor
COVID-19 Relief Leadership
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dato Ben personally coordinated relief missions across Malaysia, delivering:
-
Rice and cooking oil to underprivileged households
PPE and medical equipment to hospitals
Direct emergency assistance to frontline workers
Healthcare professionals credited these efforts as timely support during critical shortages.
Education & Youth Development Advocacy
Education remains central to Dato Ben's philanthropic vision.
In September 2025, the Malaysian Youth Sports Chamber Club hosted a 450-table grand fundraising banquet in Kulai, Johor, raising RM 500,000 - the largest fundraising event in district history.
Funds were distributed to:
-
24 Chinese primary schools
Elderly homes
31 educational and charitable institutions
In July 2025, Dato Ben pledged RM 100,000 immediately to renovate the teachers' office at SJKC Kulai Besar after discovering overcrowded and deteriorating conditions.
Honours & Official Recognition
Dato Ben Fam Chee Way has been recognised for his contributions to society:
-
Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (D.I.M.P.), awarded by the Sultan of Pahang in 2013
Honorary Doctorate in Business & Entrepreneurship (2025)
These recognitions affirm his leadership in both business and philanthropy.
Business Leadership & Strategic Expertise
Beyond charity, Dato Ben is:
-
Director and major shareholder of nine companies
Active across industries including chemical manufacturing, plantation, agriculture, real estate, and fintech
A respected business strategy consultant
His entrepreneurial success enables sustainable and long-term charitable impact.
Why Dato Ben's Philanthropy Stands Out
What distinguishes Dato Ben Fam Chee Way is not just financial contribution - but active, hands-on leadership.
He personally:
-
Visits affected families
Coordinates relief missions
Oversees aid distribution
Participates in community clean-up efforts
His leadership combines experience, authority, and measurable impact.
Official Information
