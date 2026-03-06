Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Release Of Poems Of Divine Power I, A Thirty Year Journey Through Every Book Of The Bible

MENAFN - GetNews)



A collection born of visions, dreams, and decades of scripture awakens the sacred text in verse.

MARIETTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press today announced the release of Poems of Divine Power I, a landmark collection by Annielean that renders every book of the Holy Bible into poetry. The work represents a spiritual labor that began in 1996 and continued for more than three decades.

What started as a quiet morning in Genesis became an unexpected calling. Annielean opened the scripture and words began to form. She wrote them down. When she finished, she knew she had received something she could not ignore. A poem had arrived, and with it, an assignment.

Book by book, the collection grew. Some poems came from dreams, including "Desperation to Salvation," which arrived as a vision of a man chased by a dark knight through a path of thorns. Others emerged from seasons of personal trial. "Hope" was written at four in the morning before a deliverance session, a parent's desperate prayer for a child caught in brokenness. "The Romantic" captures a marriage healed in real time, the author recording the moment forgiveness broke through.

The poems span scripture's full range. Genesis gives voice to creation. The historical books render Samuel and David in verse that reads as ancient song. The prophets speak through warnings and promises. The Gospels unfold from Bethlehem to Calvary to the empty tomb. Revelation finds its conclusion in a call that echoes through the ages.

Each poem carries the weight of lived experience. The author's notes, written at the time of composition, reveal the circumstances that shaped each piece. Readers encounter not abstract theology but the actual moments when heaven broke through. They witness a woman learning to lean into the wind, which became her name: Annielean, given by the Lord during her study of John.

The collection does not offer easy answers. It offers presence. It offers the testimony of someone who has walked through fire and found refinement. It offers poetry that does not explain God so much as make him feel on the page.

For readers seeking to encounter scripture anew, Poems of Divine Power I provides a doorway. For those who have never opened the Bible, it offers an invitation. For those who have walked with God for years, it speaks as a companion.

The book is now available through Amazon and other major booksellers.

About the Author

Annielean received ordination in 1999 and has devoted her life to the study and illumination of scripture. The name annielean was given to her by the Lord during meditation on the Gospel of John, signifying one who leans against the wind, moving with the Spirit of God.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press publishes works that nourish the soul and illuminate the human journey toward meaning. The press partners with authors whose voices offer light to readers seeking truth.