2026-03-06 03:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
6 March 2026 at 22:00 EET
Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: voting rights of FMR LLC in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the indirect proportion of voting rights of FMR LLC has on 5 March 2026 exceeded 5% of the total number of voting rights in Nokia Corporation.

The total number of shares in Nokia Corporation is 5 742 239 696, representing the same number of votes.

According to the notification received, the position of FMR LLC was as follows:

% of shares and voting rights
(Total of A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(Total of B)		 Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
 n/a 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
 5 742 239 696
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights
 n/a 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN)
Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(FSMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(FSMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
NOKIA (FI0009000681) 302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting
rights
 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
TOTAL of A 302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting rights
 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights

B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period Settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Total of B n/a n/a

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management &
Research Company
LLC
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
FIAM LLC
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
FMR LLC
FMTC Holdings LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
FMR Investment
Management (UK) Limited
FMR LLC
Fidelity Advisory
Holdings LLC
Strategic Advisers LLC
FMR LLC
Fidelity Global
Brokerage Group, Inc.
National Financial
Services LLC
Fidelity Capital
Markets

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:...
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email:...


