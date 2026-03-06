Notification Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Market Act: Voting Rights Of FMR LLC In Nokia Corporation Exceeded 5%
| % of shares and voting rights
(Total of A)
| % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(Total of B)
|Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
|n/a
| 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
|5 742 239 696
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights
|n/a
| 5.04% shares
4.83% voting rights
Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:
A: Shares and voting rights
| Share class/type (ISIN)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
| Direct
(FSMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(FSMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(FSMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|NOKIA (FI0009000681)
| 302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting
rights
| 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
|TOTAL of A
| 302 308 805 shares
289 732 162 voting rights
| 5.26% shares
5.05% voting rights
B: Financial instruments referred to in Chapter 9 Section 6a of the FSMA:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period
|Settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Total of B
|n/a
|n/a
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which shares, voting rights and financial instruments are held:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total
|FMR LLC
| Fidelity Management &
Research Company
LLC
|FMR LLC
|FIAM Holdings LLC
|FIAM LLC
|FMR LLC
|FIAM Holdings LLC
|Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company
|FMR LLC
|FMTC Holdings LLC
|Fidelity Management Trust Company
|FMR LLC
| Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
FMR Investment
Management (UK) Limited
|FMR LLC
| Fidelity Advisory
Holdings LLC
|Strategic Advisers LLC
|FMR LLC
| Fidelity Global
Brokerage Group, Inc.
| National Financial
Services LLC
| Fidelity Capital
Markets
