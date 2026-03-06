Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippines' Marcos Calls UAE President, Extends Solidarity, Hopes For End To Hostilities

Philippines' Marcos Calls UAE President, Extends Solidarity, Hopes For End To Hostilities


2026-03-06 02:17:41
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Marcos also expressed confidence in UAE's ability to ensure the safety of all residents, including the nearly one million Filipinos living and working in the UAE


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search