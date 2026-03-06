Emirates Hopes To Return To 100% Of Its Network In The Coming Days

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 5:36 PM



By: Waheed Abbas



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) By March 7, Emirates airline will have 106 return daily flights operating to 83 destinations, representing almost 60 per cent of its route networkAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Emirates airline expects to return to 100 per cent of its network in the coming days, the airline spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

“Following the partial re-opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule while working to restore full network operations. The airline anticipates a return to 100 per cent of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” said the statement sent to Khaleej Times

The Dubai-based carrier announced partial scheduled flight resumption on Thursday (March 5).

It carried approximately 30,000 passengers out of Dubai on March 5.

In certain high-demand markets, Emirates said it has significantly scaled up its operations. In the UK alone, the airline will be operating 11 daily flights across five airports by March 7, reflecting the strength of travel demand between the UAE and the UK.

Additional capacity is being deployed across India, with Emirates scaling up to 22 daily flights, serving all nine of its Indian gateways by March 7.

In the United States, Emirates currently operates to seven of its American gateways, ensuring continued connectivity between the US and the UAE during this period.

Dubai's flagship carrier advised customers to check availability and book on its website.“We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority. For now, customers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking. We continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt our operations accordingly.”