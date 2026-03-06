Hear The Emergency Alert When Driving? What UAE Residents Should Do

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 10:12 PM



As regional tensions continue to escalate, with the US–Israel–Iran conflict entering its seventh day, UAE residents have grown well acquainted with the steps to take when an emergency alert sounds on their phones.

While sheltering in place is relatively straightforward in an office or home setting, moving to interior rooms and staying away from windows and doors, many may wonder what to do if they are behind the wheel when an alert strikes.

Dubai Police have issued clear guidance for exactly this scenario.

If you receive an emergency alert while driving, remain calm and continue driving carefully - do not stop abruptly on the road or pull over unnecessarily. Should you spot any military activity in the vicinity, do not film it, photograph it, or allow it to distract you from the road.

Once you safely reach your destination, move indoors immediately and take shelter in an interior space away from windows. Remain there until the official all-clear notification is issued.

Authorities continue to urge the public to stay informed through official channels, avoid spreading unverified information.



