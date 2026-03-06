QA Eyes Limited Relief Flights

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways is considering operating a series of limited relief flights to assist passengers left stranded by the ongoing regional situation. The airline outlined the plans in a post on X, saying the departures from Muscat would serve London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam, with an additional service from Riyadh to Frankfurt.

The airline said it will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details and next steps, and is urging travelers not to go to the airport unless they have received official notification from the carrier. Passengers are also being asked to ensure their contact information is up to date via the Qatar Airways website or mobile app.

The planned relief flights come as Qatar Airways confirmed in the same post that regular operations remain suspended following the closure of Qatari airspace, with a full resumption contingent on the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority declaring it safe to reopen. The airline said it is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will issue further updates as they become available.

On booking assistance, the carrier said passengers with confirmed bookings for travel between February 28 and March 15, 2026 are eligible for either complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from their original travel date, or a refund on the unused portion of their ticket.

Qatar Airways also cautioned in the X post that call wait times are currently longer than usual due to high volumes, and asked that customers only call if they are traveling within the next 48 hours.

Those with later travel dates are encouraged to manage their bookings through the Qatar Airways website or mobile app, or to get in touch closer to their departure date. Passengers who booked through a travel agent or third-party platform are advised to contact those providers directly for assistance.

qatar airways passengers